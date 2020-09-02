Coronavirus czar says rabbi’s call against testing endangers Haredi public

The victim of a likely terror attack last month who was stabbed multiple times by a Palestinian man says he’s standing on his feet again three weeks after the attack.

Refael Levi was stabbed in Rosh Ha’ayin on August 15 at a construction site. Initial reports about the stabbing indicated that it had occurred during a fight of some kind. But officials later said it was being investigated as a terror attack and that the assailant was a Palestinian man who had entered Israel illegally.

“This is my victory,” Refael Levi says on Facebook. “The terrorist, may he be damned, managed to stab me 28 times and injured me very, very badly. I nearly lost my life, but I won!”

He adds: “Today three weeks later I’m standing on my feet… That’s my answer to terrorism and that’s my answer to the terrorist. They teach their children to murder and hate, we teach ours to live and love!”