Report: Israeli officials believe PA looking to renew security coordination

Israeli security officials believe the Palestinian Authority is interested in gradually renewing security coordination after three months of disconnect, Kan TV news reports.

Ramallah shut down ties in response to Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank, but that plan has now been suspended as part of Jerusalem’s normalization agreement with Abu Dhabi.

A security source tells Kan senior officials in the PA have indicated the desire to renew coordination through various messages, though he does not provide further details.