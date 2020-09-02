Amid mass infections at yeshivas, top rabbi tells students not to get tested

Amid reports of hundreds of yeshiva students contracting the coronavirus in recent days, a top rabbi of the ultra-Orthodox community has instructed students not to be tested — to avoid closures of institutions and mass quarantines.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky cites a “fear of massive damage to Torah study” for his order.

According to the Ynet news site, some 800 yeshiva students were found positive for COVID-19 in recent days, leading to thousands being ordered to quarantine.