Report: Cabinet meeting again set to be canceled next week amid tensions

With tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz still high despite the delay of the budget deadline — and with it the threat of fresh elections — the weekly cabinet meeting is again set to be canceled Sunday, for a fifth time, Channel 12 reports.

Cabinet meeting cancellations, once virtually unheard of, have become a regular affair in recent weeks amid the crisis in the coalition.

Political sources tell Channel 12 Netanyahu remains angry at Gantz for his combative speech on the evening of the vote to delay the state budget deadline.