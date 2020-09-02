Sissi tells Netanyahu Egypt backs steps for regional peace, Palestinian state

Dassi Erlich, one of Malka Leifer’s alleged sexual abuse victims, reacts to the Supreme Court’s decision that she is fit for extradition.

“[Six] years and 70 court hearings regarding Leifer’s mental fitness! We are exhilarated, finally an end in sight!” she tweets. “During this tumultuous journey there were moments that this did not seem possible!”

“Bring on Sept 21 and an extradition decision!” she adds, referring to the date set for a court session in which the Jerusalem District Court is expected to rule on Leifer’s extradition.

If Jerusalem District Court Judge Chana Miriam Lomp approves Leifer’s extradition on September 21, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn will have to sign off on the order. However, both the court decision and Nissenkorn’s stamp of approval can be appealed to the Supreme Court as well.