Ben Gvir hails firing of Gallant; Gantz warns Israel now at greater security risk

Reactions begin to come in from politicians against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called last night to pause the judicial overhaul.

“Reform now!” tweets far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who yesterday urged Netanyahu to can Gallant.

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, Gallant’s predecessor as defense minister, says Israel is facing a “clear, immediate and tangible danger” to its security.

“The danger has become worse. Netanyahu put politics and himself over security this evening,” Gallant says.

Labor chief Merav Michaeli says the move shows that “now, more than ever, Netanyahu is very dangerous to Israel.”