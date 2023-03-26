Ben Gvir hails firing of Gallant; Gantz warns Israel now at greater security risk

Reactions begin to come in from politicians against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who called last night to pause the judicial overhaul.
“Reform now!” tweets far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who yesterday urged Netanyahu to can Gallant.
National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, Gallant’s predecessor as defense minister, says Israel is facing a “clear, immediate and tangible danger” to its security.
“The danger has become worse. Netanyahu put politics and himself over security this evening,” Gallant says.
Labor chief Merav Michaeli says the move shows that “now, more than ever, Netanyahu is very dangerous to Israel.”
Is our work important to you?
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Do you rely on The Times of Israel for accurate and insightful news on Israel and the Jewish world? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel