Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Emirati official: UAE hoping for breakthrough in US-Iran talks, but ‘braced for the worst’
The UAE is hoping for a breakthrough in negotiations between Iran and the United States while being prepared for the worst, a senior official says, following threats of a resumption of the Middle East war.
“We’re hoping that there is a diplomatic breakthrough,” diplomatic adviser to the Emirati president Anwar Gargash says during a conference in Manama. “It is not the interest of the region to go through another round… But I think we’re also, as we’ve shown before, braced for the worst.”
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