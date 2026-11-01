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Emirati official: UAE hoping for breakthrough in US-Iran talks, but ‘braced for the worst’

By AFP Today, 12:38 pm
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Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, speaks at the Hili Forum 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2026. (FADEL SENNA/AFP)
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, speaks at the Hili Forum 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2026. (FADEL SENNA/AFP)

The UAE is hoping for a breakthrough in negotiations between Iran and the United States while being prepared for the worst, a senior official says, following threats of a resumption of the Middle East war.

“We’re hoping that there is a diplomatic breakthrough,” diplomatic adviser to the Emirati president Anwar Gargash says during a conference in Manama. “It is not the interest of the region to go through another round… But I think we’re also, as we’ve shown before, braced for the worst.”

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