Head of Tel Aviv stock exchange urges creation of ‘broad-based government’

Tel Aviv bourse head Ittai Ben-Zeev urges political leaders from across the spectrum to set aside their differences and form a broad, consensus-based government capable of advancing an ambitious economic agenda and improving Israelis’ standard of living.

In an open letter following last week’s election, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange CEO Ben-Zeev says the results “place before Israel’s leadership a national task that transcends the considerations of any political camp.”

“National responsibility must prevail over short-term political considerations,” he says. “A broad-based government, resting on cross-bloc agreements, does not require eliminating differences or giving up principles.”

“It requires recognizing that some national priorities are greater than the differences between us, and that Israel’s economic future can’t be held hostage to political disputes.”

Ben-Zeev praises the strength of Israel’s economy, crediting entrepreneurship, innovation, skilled human capital and a determined business sector. He says Israeli companies kept growing through the country’s hardest periods, while investors kept their confidence, helping the Tel Aviv bourse post among the best performances in the world.

But he cautions that “technological advantage alone does not guarantee economic prosperity.”

Ben-Zeev says a broad government is needed to tackle the economy’s main challenges: passing a responsible, growth-supporting state budget; increasing infrastructure investment; building an education system suited to the world of tomorrow; expanding workforce participation; and broadening the circle of those who share the national burden.

Israel must also capitalize on regional opportunities, expand the Abraham Accords and open new markets for Israeli companies, he adds.

“Investors are looking for opportunities, but they also demand certainty, consistent policies and a clear economic outlook,” Ben-Zeev says. “Israel can attract substantial investment and become an economic hub with global influence.”

“To achieve this, Israel must signal to the world that it knows not only how to cope with crises, but also how to unite around its long-term goals,” he says.