US State Dept. official says ‘hand of negotiation extended’ to Iran, but all options on table

US State Department official Donald Blome says that the US has extended a hand in negotiations to Iran, but it’s prepared to also go in the other direction.

Blome, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, is speaking at the Manama Dialogue, a security forum held in Bahrain.

“The hand of negotiation has been extended, and those channels have continued to be open and active. At the same time, we’ve been also prepared to go in another direction,” Blome says. “We just can’t allow Iran to take this region and the global economy hostage.”