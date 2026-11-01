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Golan: Netanyahu lacks the public trust and moral legitimacy for a military campaign against Iran

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Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

The Democrats leader Yair Golan says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lacks the legitimacy for another military campaign against Iran, after his bloc won just 53 out of 120 Knesset seats in last week’s election.

“The chance of another confrontation with Iran is increasing. We’ve reached a state of recurring rounds against Iran. This is how great Netanyahu’s failure is,” Golan writes on X.

“I warn: Netanyahu lacks the necessary public trust to manage such a campaign. Nor does he have moral legitimacy or even basic capability,” he says.

“Gadi Eisenkot, Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and I know the security system very well. We have experience, ability and deep familiarity with the system. We are committed to working together for Israel’s security,” he says. “Meanwhile, Netanyahu, [Defense Minister] Israel Katz, and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir continue to hold the key positions. This is a danger to Israel. It must end.”

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