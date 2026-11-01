Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Iran designates UK naval and air forces as terrorist organizations, MI6 as hostile entity
Iran designated Britain’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations and declared its MI6 foreign intelligence service a hostile entity, state-run news agency IRNA reports.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry has accused the United Kingdom of participating in US-Israeli military attacks on Iran by providing military bases and logistical support.
The designation could expose individuals accused of working with MI6 to prosecution under Iranian law and could heighten the risk of military confrontation between the two countries.
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