In update, UK police say 325 arrested at London protest in support of banned Palestine Action

British police say they arrested 325 people at a London protest in support of Palestine Action yesterday, ahead of a court appeal over the government’s ban of the group.

Demonstrators staged a “mass action” outside the US embassy ahead of the Supreme Court holding a two-day hearing, starting Wednesday, on the UK government’s July 2025 decision to outlaw Palestine Action under anti-terror legislation. The United States also designated Palestine Action as “terrorist” in August.

“In total, 325 people were arrested yesterday,” London’s Metropolitan Police says in an update. “The vast majority of arrests — 320 — were for expressing support for a proscribed organization under the Terrorism Act.”

A smaller number of protesters also rallied outside the US consulate in the Scottish capital Edinburgh, but no arrests were made there at the time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify people seen wearing t-shirts and holding banners showing support for a proscribed organization,” Police Scotland say in a statement. “Evidence is being reviewed and further action will be taken as appropriate.”

Palestine Action was outlawed under Britain’s terrorism legislation in 2025 after its activists broke into the Royal Air Force’s Brize Norton base and damaged two military planes. It also carried out a series of actions targeting Israel-linked defense companies in Britain, including one in which a police officer was hit in the spine with a sledgehammer and seriously wounded.