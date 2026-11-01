Man arrested, indicted over posts calling for murder of Netanyahu and his supporters

The Cyber Department of the State Attorney’s Office charges a man from Kibbutz Ein HaHoresh with incitement to violence and terrorism for 21 responses he posted on X in September and October calling for the murder of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his supporters.

Raz Weinberger, 49, was arrested on October 23 for the posts, most of which received a few dozen views, with the most-viewed post receiving 283, according to the indictment filed at the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court.

He had roughly 40 followers when he posted the comments, the indictment says.

The posts quoted in the indictment accuse Netanyahu and pro-Netanyahu figures of treason and call for their decapitation and other atrocities.

Weiberger, who has no criminal record, faces 10 counts of incitement to terrorism and 18 counts of incitement to violence.

Prosecutors also ask to seize Weinberger’s phone and keep him in custody until the end of the proceedings, citing the “clear and present danger, especially amid the tense public atmosphere in Israel,” of the posts attributed to the suspect.