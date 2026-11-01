Reports: 8 killed in strikes in Gaza City, Khan Younis area

Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that eight Palestinians were killed in two strikes in the Strip over the past few hours.

According to the reports, one strike targeted Hamas police in the Khan Younis area, while the other targeted a group of civilians in Gaza City.

Among those killed in Gaza City was a child whose age was not specified.

The reports did not specify how many people were killed in each strike.

There is no comment from the IDF.

#عاجل | ارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء إلى 8 جراء غارتين للاحتلال في قطاع غزة، إحداهما جنوب مواصي خان يونس واستهدفت قوة شرطية، والأخرى بمدينة غزة وطالت مجموعة من المواطنين، بينهم طفل. pic.twitter.com/AJ6nX39drf — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 1, 2026