Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Reports: 8 killed in strikes in Gaza City, Khan Younis area

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:22 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that eight Palestinians were killed in two strikes in the Strip over the past few hours.

According to the reports, one strike targeted Hamas police in the Khan Younis area, while the other targeted a group of civilians in Gaza City.

Among those killed in Gaza City was a child whose age was not specified.

The reports did not specify how many people were killed in each strike.

There is no comment from the IDF.

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