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France probing IRGC cyber unit over last month’s refrigerator cyberattacks

By AFP Today, 6:28 pm
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France says it has opened an investigation into an Iranian cyber unit affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps over cyberattacks that targeted supermarket refrigerators across Europe last month.

“A judicial investigation has been opened against the head of the Iranian group, Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the Electronic and Cyber Center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-CEC), against his two deputies, and against any other individuals who may be identified,” Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau says in a statement.

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