Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

France says some 15,000 demonstrators taking part in ‘generally calm’ nationwide protests

By AFP Today, 4:33 pm
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Some 15,000 demonstrators are taking part in protests across France, the French interior ministry says, adding the situation remains “generally calm.”

The third weekend of protests across France is unfolding “without any notable incidents,” the ministry says. Police made 27 arrests by 2:00 p.m. local time, compared with 217 arrests a week ago.

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