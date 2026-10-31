Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
London cops arrest Palestine Action supporters at rally against terror proscription
British police have started arresting supporters of Palestine Action as they hold a rally outside the US embassy in London against the anti-Israel group’s proscription as a terrorist organization, according to images from the scene.
There is no immediate statement on the arrests from the Metropolitan Police, which earlier warned that it’s a criminal offense to express support for a proscribed group and those doing so will face arrest.
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