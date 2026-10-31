Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

London cops arrest Palestine Action supporters at rally against terror proscription

Today, 4:24 pm
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A pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activist is carried away by police officers after being arrested during a protest in support of Palestine Action, which the UK government has proscribed as a terror group, outside the US Embassy in London on October 31, 2026. (Carlos Jasso/AFP)
A pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activist is carried away by police officers after being arrested during a protest in support of Palestine Action, which the UK government has proscribed as a terror group, outside the US Embassy in London on October 31, 2026. (Carlos Jasso/AFP)

British police have started arresting supporters of Palestine Action as they hold a rally outside the US embassy in London against the anti-Israel group’s proscription as a terrorist organization, according to images from the scene.

There is no immediate statement on the arrests from the Metropolitan Police, which earlier warned that it’s a criminal offense to express support for a proscribed group and those doing so will face arrest.

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