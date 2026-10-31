UK police warn of arrests ahead of pro-Palestinian protest outside US embassy

British police are warning that participants in a planned pro-Palestinian protest outside the US embassy in London today could face arrest, as demonstrators prepare to demand that the government lift its terrorism designation of the Palestine Action group.

According to local media reports, organizers are calling for the ban on the group to be overturned, despite police warnings that protesters could be arrested for expressing support for the proscribed organization.

The US embassy has issued a security advisory urging American citizens to avoid the demonstration and exercise caution in the area, warning that even peaceful protests can turn violent.

“Do not drive or walk through a demonstration,” the embassy says, adding that road closures and disruptions to public transportation are possible.

A Section 35 dispersal order will be in place in parts of central London from 8am to 11pm today. This is following information that a group are planning to attend an event and express support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act. The order… pic.twitter.com/KEtI1joelL — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 31, 2026