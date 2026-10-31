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During Florida rally, Trump uses wet towel to wipe schmutz from his eye

Today, 4:03 pm
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US President Donald Trump uses a wet towel to wipe his eye during a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 30, 2026. (X screenshot)
US President Donald Trump uses a wet towel to wipe his eye during a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 30, 2026. (X screenshot)

During a rally in Florida, US President Donald Trump briefly veers away from his remarks to wipe some schmutz out of his eye.

“Do you mind? I got a little thing in my eye,” Trump tells the crowd before dipping the towel into a glass of water and using it to rub his left eye.

“I wish I had little eye drops, but if I did they’d say I’m seriously ill, there’s something wrong with him,” he adds while appearing to point at reporters in the audience.

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