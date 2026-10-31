Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
During Florida rally, Trump uses wet towel to wipe schmutz from his eye
During a rally in Florida, US President Donald Trump briefly veers away from his remarks to wipe some schmutz out of his eye.
“Do you mind? I got a little thing in my eye,” Trump tells the crowd before dipping the towel into a glass of water and using it to rub his left eye.
“I wish I had little eye drops, but if I did they’d say I’m seriously ill, there’s something wrong with him,” he adds while appearing to point at reporters in the audience.
Trump: Do you mind? I got a little thing in my eye. Watch this. *dips towel in water and wipes eye* pic.twitter.com/GSuuDDwIDY
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2026
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