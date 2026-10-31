Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Iranian FM says ‘no plans’ to hold talks with US officials
Iran’s top diplomat says there are no plans to hold talks with the United States despite growing concerns over a return to war.
“Currently, there are no plans for meetings with American officials, and any speculation to the contrary is merely media assumption,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says in an interview with Al Jazeera, according to the state news agency IRNA.
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