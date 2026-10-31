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Iran has discussed Vance letter at senior level, Araghchi says

By Reuters Today, 3:33 pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Tehran has discussed US Vice President JD Vance’s letter in high-level meetings, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Al Jazeera, though he adds there are currently no plans for direct talks with the US scheduled.

Earlier this week, Vance, who led the US delegation at past peace talks, sent a letter to a senior Iranian official. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had offered to restart peace talks, but US President Donald Trump denied this and said the proposal was only to discuss allowing in medical supplies.

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