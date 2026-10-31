Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

IDF says reported Israeli strike in southern Lebanon was controlled detonation

Today, 3:27 pm
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This picture taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjayoun shows smoke rising from a site targeted by Israel in the Kfar Tibnit village on October 31, 2026. (AFP)
This picture taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjayoun shows smoke rising from a site targeted by Israel in the Kfar Tibnit village on October 31, 2026. (AFP)

Lebanese media reports an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanon village of Kfar Tebnit.

The IDF says the blast was a controlled detonation carried out by troops as part of “routine operations” to demolish infrastructure in the area, without providing further details.

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