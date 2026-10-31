Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
IDF says reported Israeli strike in southern Lebanon was controlled detonation
Lebanese media reports an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanon village of Kfar Tebnit.
The IDF says the blast was a controlled detonation carried out by troops as part of “routine operations” to demolish infrastructure in the area, without providing further details.
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