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Russia’s FSB says US tipped it off about Moscow attack plot

By Reuters Today, 5:19 pm
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Russia’s Federal Security Service says it had received information from the United States through established partner channels about preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow and is taking appropriate measures, Russian news agency RIA reports.

The US Embassy in Moscow says separately it’s “aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event” at Moscow’s Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve and says the US government is coordinating with Russian authorities.

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