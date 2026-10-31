Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Russia’s FSB says US tipped it off about Moscow attack plot
Russia’s Federal Security Service says it had received information from the United States through established partner channels about preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow and is taking appropriate measures, Russian news agency RIA reports.
The US Embassy in Moscow says separately it’s “aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event” at Moscow’s Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve and says the US government is coordinating with Russian authorities.
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