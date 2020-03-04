The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s news as it develops.
Health minister says assemblies of more than 5,000 banned over virus fears
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says assemblies of more than 5,000 people will no longer be permitted due to the coronavirus.
“We will not allow international conferences in Israel,” Litzman adds, addressing reporters after Netanyahu. “This is international. There are countries that are working on it and taking various steps, and there are countries that haven’t yet internalized the severity of the situation.”
PM calls on Israelis to stop handshakes; new EU nations added to quarantine list
Netanyahu delivers a statement to the press on the measures Israel is implementing to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, and calls on Israelis to refrain entirely from shaking each other’s hands.
He says that the world is in the midst of a pandemic — “this is the truth and it must be said.”
He also adds Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France — but notably not the United States — to the list of countries that Israelis must self-quarantine after returning from.
“Israel is one of the only countries in the West that is in a relatively good place,” Netanyahu says. “We’ve taking severe measures in order to prevent the spread [of the virus].”
Knesset legal adviser hedges on law to block Netanyahu premiership
The Knesset’s legal adviser appears to dodge questions on a reported move to pass a law that would bar Netanyahu from forming a government in light of the indictment against him.
“As a rule, the Knesset plenum and the Knesset committees do not tend to convene in the two weeks between the elections and the swearing in of the new Knesset,” Eyal Yinon says in a brief statement in response to queries from reporters. “As for private member bills — they are entirely impossible in this period.”
It is unclear how Yinon’s response relates to the initiative itself, whose sponsors in the Blue and White party reportedly already plan to wait until after the new Knesset is sworn in to bring it to a vote.
Saudi Arabia suspends ‘umrah’ pilgrimage over coronavirus fears
Saudi Arabia is suspending the year-round umrah pilgrimage over fears of the new coronavirus spreading to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, the interior ministry says.
The Gulf state has decided “to suspend umrah temporarily for citizens and residents in the kingdom,” the ministry says in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.
They are also barred from “visits to the Prophet’s mosque in Medina,” according to a foreign ministry tweet.
The decision comes after Saudi Arabia last week suspended visas for the pilgrimage and barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering Mecca and Medina, two of Islam’s holiest cities.
Saudi Arabia on Monday confirmed its first case of new coronavirus after one its citizens who had returned from COVID-19 hotspot Iran tested positive.
The unprecedented moves have left thousands of Muslim pilgrims in limbo, raising uncertainty over the annual hajj to Mecca scheduled for the end of July.
The holy sites, which draw millions of pilgrims every year, are a potential source of contagion but also a key revenue earner and a pillar of political legitimacy for Saudi rulers.
— AFP
Chief rabbi calls on public not to kiss mezuzot over virus fears
Chief Rabbi David Lau issues a directive to the Israeli public to stop kissing mezuzot, the boxes containing scrolls of biblical verses that Jews traditionally hang on their doorposts, for fear of spreading the new coronavirus.
In a statement, Lau points out that there is no requirement to kiss mezuzot; rather, the practice is merely a non-binding custom.
Health Ministry scales back self-quarantine for fans at Tel Aviv soccer game
The Health Ministry sends out updated guidelines significantly reducing the number of people who must self-quarantine after attending a soccer game in Tel Aviv last week.
It now says that only people who attended the game between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Bloomfield Stadium on February 24, and sat in Gates 7-8, section 425, rows 43-49, seats 167-179, must enter quarantine until March 8.
According to the Ynet news site, the new instructions reduce the number of people who must self-quarantine from about 1,000 to 77.
Iran says ‘no obligation’ to let UN nuclear watchdog into certain sites
Tehran has no obligation to grant the UN’s nuclear watchdog access to sites in Iran when it deems that requests are based on “fabricated information,” Iran’s UN ambassador in Vienna says.
“Intelligence services’ fabricated information… creates no obligation for Iran to consider such requests,” says a statement from Iran’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi.
It comes a day after a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in which it reprimanded Iran for refusing access to two sites which diplomats believe could be connected to Iran’s historic nuclear activity.
Gharib Abadi also accuses the US and Israel of trying to “exert pressure on the Agency… in order to distort the proactive and constructive cooperation” between the IAEA and Iran.
Israel has claimed that a trove of information obtained by its intelligence services contains new information on a previous nuclear weapons program in Iran.
The two sites that the IAEA was denied access to were among three locations that the agency had been raising questions over since last summer.
In a second report issued on Tuesday the IAEA reported Iran was continuing to breach the terms of the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers but did not report any restrictions in access to nuclear facilities.
— AFP
Opposition MK against law that would bar Netanyahu from premiership
MK Omer Bar-Lev of Labor-Gesher-Meretz registers his opposition to a proposed bill that would target Netanyahu by prohibiting a lawmaker under indictment from forming a government.
“I fought against personal laws when they helped Netanyahu, and I oppose the initiative to legislate a personal law against him,” Bar-Lev says. “This is not the way to replace Netanyahu.”
Trump: Democratic establishment ‘crushed’ Sanders on Super Tuesday
US President Donald Trump tweets his commentary on the results of Super Tuesday in the Democratic primaries, which saw a resurgent Joe Biden pick up several states at the expense of his rival Bernie Sanders.
The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
Mona Lisa’s smile restored: Louvre reopens after virus fears
This should restore the Mona Lisa’s famous smile: Her Paris home, the Louvre Museum, is open again after management eased workers’ fears about catching the coronavirus.
Louvre Museum employees who had stayed off the job since Sunday for fear of infection voted overwhelmingly today to resume work, allowing the world’s most-visited museum to open its doors again in the afternoon.
Management presented a raft of new anti-virus measures to try to coax employees back to work. Among them: wider distributions of disinfectant gels and more frequent staff rotations so employees can wash their hands.
Staff members will be pulled back from the room where Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic “Mona Lisa” is displayed. Instead of rubbing shoulders with visitors in the room itself, workers will just be posted at the entrances.
Most of the museum’s 9.6 million visitors last year came from abroad.
— AP
Coronavirus death toll in Iran climbs to 92
Iran says that the new coronavirus has killed 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases across the Islamic Republic, the highest death toll in the world outside of China.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announces the new figures at a news conference in Tehran, raising Iran’s death toll from the new illness to higher than Italy’s, where there has also been a serious spike in infections.
The virus has sickened top leaders inside Iran’s civilian government and Shiite theocracy. Iran stands alone in how the virus has affected its government, even compared to hard-hit China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 90,000 people and caused over 3,100 deaths.
Iranian state television says Friday prayers have been canceled across all provincial capitals amid the country’s growing coronavirus outbreak.
— AP
MK Levy-Abekasis denies reports she could defect to the right
MK Orly Levy-Abekasis rejects reports that she could defect from her Labor-Gesher-Meretz party to the right and help prop up a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a tweet, Levy-Abekasis says the reports are “completely untrue. There aren’t and have not been any contacts with any political operatives. Everything that has been published thus far is no more than spin.”
She also rejects reports that her father, former minister David Levy, could receive the right’s support for a presidential run should she choose to defect.
“The attempt to bring my father’s name into an offer is absurd, and could only occur to those who think anything can be bought.”
