Herzog appears to pan Smotrich AI video showing judges dragged away: ‘Argue on the merits’

President Isaac Herzog calls for reasoned debate during the current election campaign, repeating his warning that elections “are not a civil war” and appearing to criticize an AI video posted by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich showing Supreme Court judges and the attorney general being dragged away from a protest by guards.

He makes the remarks during a swearing-in ceremony for 79 new judges at the president’s residence.

“I have made clear time and again, and I will repeat it and warn, elections are not a civil war. Neither [are they fought] through offensive AI videos as well,” he says, without directly calling out the video, which Smotrich posted earlier today as he unveiled a proposal for a radical overhaul of the judiciary.

“It is possible to argue on the merits. We are destined to live here together, and only together do we have a shared future,” adds the president.

Supreme Court President Isaac Amit, who was depicted in the video, tells the new judges in his speech that “the principle of judicial independence and autonomy… is the cornerstone of the legal system of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

The judges were appointed in June after pressure from the Supreme Court ended Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s 18-month refusal to convene the Judicial Selection Committee. Levin continues to refuse to recognize Amit as Supreme Court president and was an architect of the outgoing government’s efforts to weaken the judiciary.

Amit tells the new judges that the “challenges of life” in Israel will “test your judicial backbone,” adding, “In your roles you will be required to make unpleasant and unpopular decisions,” a possible reference to the rulings by the Supreme Court striking down legislation and government decisions over the last four years, which raised the ire of the outgoing government.

Levin, for his part, lauded the controversial legislation he pushed through the Knesset last year, which increased the power of politicians in judicial appointments at the expense of the professional legal establishment.

He said of the new judges that they were a testament to what he termed “a revolution” in judicial appointments in that they come from “all sectors of the public, and all areas of the country.

Levin also appeared to warn the Supreme Court not to strike down the legislation changing the judicial appointments process, noting that during the next government’s term, two-thirds of the Supreme Court bench will need to be appointed.

“It is appropriate that the appointments be made in the way established by the Knesset, which will guarantee diversity and representation of all parts of the people,” he says.