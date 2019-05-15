High Court rejects appeal against closing Temple Mount to Jews for Jerusalem Day

Madonna has signed a contract to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel, ending uncertainty after calls for her to boycott the event, the Kan public broadcaster announces.

“Now it’s official,” Kan, which is producing the event with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), writes on its website.

“After some tense days, a contract between Madonna and the Eurovision producers was signed today,” it says.

The 60-year-old pop diva said Tuesday she was determined to perform at the contest finals in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

But the EBU had said the day before that the final contract for her participation had yet to be finalized.

— AFP