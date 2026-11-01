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Hundreds of thousands without power in Ukraine after Russia bombed grid, Zelensky says

By Reuters Today, 1:19 pm
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A residential building is seen destroyed during a local ceasefire linked to a humanitarian aid mission in Oleshky, in the village of Kozatske, Kherson region, Ukraine, October 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A residential building is seen destroyed during a local ceasefire linked to a humanitarian aid mission in Oleshky, in the village of Kozatske, Kherson region, Ukraine, October 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Hundreds of thousands of households in Ukraine were left without power after Russia hit power infrastructure in four Ukrainian regions overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky says on Telegram.

“The intensity of the strikes is very high, and the Russians are seeking to maximally exploit the deficit of ballistic missile interceptors,” Zelensky says.

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