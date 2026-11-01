Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Hundreds of thousands without power in Ukraine after Russia bombed grid, Zelensky says
Hundreds of thousands of households in Ukraine were left without power after Russia hit power infrastructure in four Ukrainian regions overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky says on Telegram.
“The intensity of the strikes is very high, and the Russians are seeking to maximally exploit the deficit of ballistic missile interceptors,” Zelensky says.
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