Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026
IDF launches military drill in both Galilee and Beersheba
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it launched a military drill this morning in the Galilee in the north and near Beersheba in the south.
The exercise is scheduled to end on Wednesday evening, according to the IDF.
There will be an increased presence of security forces and vehicles in those areas during the drill, the military warns, adding that there is no fear of a security incident.
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