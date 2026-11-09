Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Iran says no unauthorized vessels transited Strait of Hormuz overnight after navigation aids destroyed

By Reuters Today, 6:34 am
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Navigational aid systems in the south of the Strait of Hormuz were destroyed and no unauthorized vessels transited the maritime route overnight, an unnamed Revolutionary Guards Navy official tells Iranian state media.

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