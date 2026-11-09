Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Police announce major arrest raid, without further details

Today, 6:07 am
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The Israel Police announce that 500 police officers, including those in the Border Police and special units, raided targets across the country early this morning.

The police say that dozens of suspects have been arrested following “an extensive covert investigation.”

The announcement does not provide any further details as to the nature of the raid or the alleged crimes.

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