Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Iranian official says US attacked Qeshm Island, no major infrastructure damaged

By Reuters Today, 6:47 am
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No vital infrastructure or services were impacted by a US attack on Iran’s Qeshm island overnight, a provincial official tells the semi-official Fars news agency, adding that the targeted sites were away from residential and commercial areas.

Iranian state media reported explosions late Sunday in Qeshm near the Strait of Hormuz.

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