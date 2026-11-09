Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026
Iranian official says US attacked Qeshm Island, no major infrastructure damaged
No vital infrastructure or services were impacted by a US attack on Iran’s Qeshm island overnight, a provincial official tells the semi-official Fars news agency, adding that the targeted sites were away from residential and commercial areas.
Iranian state media reported explosions late Sunday in Qeshm near the Strait of Hormuz.
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