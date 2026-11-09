Police say criminals extorted contractors with protection racket

Police offer further details on a widespread wave of arrests this morning, saying they targeted “dozens of criminal figures suspected of operating systematic protection and extortion rackets” after a 10-month secret investigation.

They say criminals compelled numerous contractors to hire their “guard” services, taking in tens of thousands of shekels per site, without providing any actual service, instead extorting the contractors.

“During the raids, 50 suspects were arrested for their involvement in the affair and taken for questioning at the Coastal District Central Unit and Lahav 433 headquarters. Later today, the suspects will be brought before the Haifa Magistrate’s Court for remand hearings,” police say.