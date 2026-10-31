Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

IDF warns Israelis against nearing area along Lebanon border after unexploded ordnance found

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:17 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it received a report yesterday about unexploded ordnance in the Ramim Ridge area on the Lebanon border.

Military Police forces cordoned off the area, and sappers operated to neutralize the explosives, the military says.

The IDF adds that a closed military zone was imposed in the area “to prevent civilians from approaching it in the future.”

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