Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Iranian official urges against AI warfare, says new ‘Persian Gulf Data Authority’ is coming

By Lazar Berman Today, 10:07 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that a new “Persian Gulf Data Authority” is on its way, hinting that it will be part of an effort to target data centers across the region.

“To governments, funds, and firms in the region: you are kindly advised to give no resources to any AI or data company aiding invasions or killing children,” he writes on X. “No finance, equity, land and energy.”

“Assist them and face our enforcement,” he threatens.

The post comes days after Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei threatened that undersea cables, data centers and other AI infrastructure could be targeted if the US or Israel strike Iran again.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.