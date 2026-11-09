Israel AI chief says independent infrastructure critical for energy, water, and healthcare systems

Israel needs its own artificial intelligence infrastructure and strategy, because energy, water, and healthcare systems will soon depend on the technology, says Erez Askal, Head of the National AI Directorate at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Speaking at the AI Week conference at Tel Aviv University, Askal warns that Israel risks growing dependent on foreign companies, and on their infrastructure and models, to run basic services that are expected to be managed by AI.

“Our mission is to make Israel one of the top leaders of AI in the world,” Askal says. “If it’s not your AI, you have no control over your country.”

He argues that countries increasingly rely on commercial companies whose interests and values do not necessarily match their own.

Askal cautions that Israel cannot count on foreign countries, including the US and China, to provide continuous long-term access to AI models.

“We believe that in 5 or 7 years, all the critical infrastructure will run on AI, such as energy, water, and hospitals,” he says. “That is why we have decided to build our own sovereign AI stack.”

Israel’s national strategy rests on three objectives, Askal says: securing technological sovereignty in AI, improving citizens’ quality of life through the technology, and leveraging Israel’s strengths to advance AI development worldwide.

The strategy, however, depends on the formation of a stable government to advance substantial investment and infrastructure development.

Israel does not have to go it alone, Askal notes. “I believe we can develop it together with allies that face similar challenges.”

“This requires a great deal of data, substantial budgets and time, but we have no choice but to move forward,” he adds.