Israeli, Dutch defense firms to establish gun manufacturing plant in Netherlands despite tensions

Despite fraught diplomatic ties, an Israeli weapons company and a Dutch defense firm are planning to establish a firearms manufacturing and assembly plant in the Netherlands.

In a press release, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) and Artillerie Inrichtingen Armaments (AIA) say they will set up a facility in the Netherlands where IWI weapons will be manufactured, “combining Israeli defense technology and expertise with Dutch industrial capacity.”

Under the planned joint endeavor, AIA will manufacture and assemble two IWI weapon systems, the Arad 5 assault rifle and Negev UX machine gun.

“IWI will provide the underlying technology, product expertise and manufacturing know-how, while AIA will establish the Dutch manufacturing operation and the infrastructure to deliver and support the products,” the statement says.

The companies say the cooperation will “establish a foundation for long-term domestic production, technical expertise and lifecycle support in the Netherlands.”

“By bringing manufacturing and assembly onshore, the initiative will advance the country’s defense industrial base and create a new model for collaboration between Dutch industry and an established international defense manufacturer,” the statement adds.

Yesterday, tens of thousands of people protested in the Netherlands in support of the Palestinians.

Unlike other European countries such as France and Belgium, the Netherlands has not recognized the state of Palestine.

At the end of September, the Dutch government brought in a ban on products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are deemed illegal under international law. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar revoked the accreditation of Dutch diplomats in response.

The Netherlands has also withdrawn from the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, with public broadcaster NPO citing the “sensitive” issue of Israel’s participation.

AFP contributed to this report.