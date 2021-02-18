Israeli woman who crossed into Syria made several attempts before — reports

Hebrew media reports say the Israeli woman who crossed into Syria entered the neighboring country near the Hermon mountain, in an area that is not surrounded by a security fence.

The woman — who was later arrested by Syria and is now set to return to Israel as part of a Russia-mediated prisoner swap — arrived at the spot via a valley that leads from Majdal Shams, the reports say.

She likely made several attempts to cross into Syria, according to the Ynet news site. Channel 13 says she also tried unsuccessfully to enter the Gaza Strip.

The woman is believed to be mentally ill.