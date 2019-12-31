Jewish Home-Otzma Yehudit alliance reveals new name, logo

The combined Knesset slate of the Jewish Home and the extremist-right Otzma Yehudit parties announces the new party name it will use in the March 2 elections: The United Jewish Home.

It also has a new logo that highlights the fact that the faction’s leader is Education Minister Rafi Peretz.

The faction hopes to join with the other rightist parties in a broad far-right alliance with the National Union list headed by Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich and the New Right party led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked — though the latter faction has so far resisted the idea.