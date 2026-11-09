Lebanese army says 6 suspects detained, many weapons seized during raid in country’s east

The Lebanese army says it apprehended six wanted individuals, including Syrian nationals, for trafficking drugs and possessing weapons in a Hezbollah stronghold in the east of the country.

A unit of the Lebanese Armed Forces raided the homes of the suspects in the towns of Iaat, Deir al-Ahmar and Tal al-Abyad, near the city of Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley, according to a statement from the LAF.

The LAF says four Lebanese citizens and two Syrian nationals were detained “for committing crimes including drug trafficking, opening fire and possessing weapons.”

The Lebanese soldiers also seized “a large quantity of weapons,” including RPGs, along with “equipment and raw materials used in drug manufacturing,” the statement reads.

An investigation into the detainees has been launched “under the supervision of the competent judicial authorities,” the LAF adds.

Hezbollah has a strong presence in east Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, which borders Syria.