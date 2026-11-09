IDF to establish new reconnaissance-strike battalions in Golani, Nahal infantry brigades

The Israeli military announces the formation of two new infantry battalions under the Golani and Nahal brigades, in a move aimed at expanding the Ground Forces.

The 11th “Alon” Battalion in the Golani Brigade and the 935th “Nofekh” Battalion in the Nahal Brigade will both serve as reconnaissance-strike units, tasked with locating and destroying enemy targets in real time.

The military says the move follows staff work conducted by the Ground Forces and the Personnel Directorate, which was recently approved by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

“The battalions, which are currently in the process of being established, will serve as a force multiplier, with the aim of strengthening the operational capabilities of combat troops on the ground, making optimal use of the IDF’s combat personnel, and adapting them to changing operational needs,” the military says.

The IDF says the two battalions will specialize in operating drones, robotics, surveillance and other visual intelligence systems, as well as advanced weaponry and precision-guided munitions, “to improve reconnaissance and attack capabilities on the battlefield.”

Full details regarding the establishment of the two battalions have not yet been finalized and will be conveyed to troops serving in the units once they are, the army adds.