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20 migrants die trying to reach Greece’s Crete, authorities say

By AFP Today, 10:55 am
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Migrants who arrived recently are held under guard at a temporary shelter in the village of Agia, near Chania city, on the island of Crete, southern Greece, August 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Angelakis File)
Migrants who arrived recently are held under guard at a temporary shelter in the village of Agia, near Chania city, on the island of Crete, southern Greece, August 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Giannis Angelakis File)

Twenty people died over the weekend trying to reach Greece’s island of Crete, which has become a main destination for migrants headed for the European Union, authorities say.

Eight bodies were found on one boat and 12 on another, while some 40 people were rescued off both, the Greek coast guard says.

Maritime police launched an emergency rescue late Saturday after a boat issued an alarm signal, with strong winds making sea conditions difficult, the coast guard says. Around 28 survivors and one body, all Sudanese nationals, were picked up by another boat sailing nearby, then transferred to a police vessel and taken to Crete, authorities said on Sunday.

During the night, the coast guard found their boat, with seven additional bodies on board. In a separate incident, 12 bodies were found on a boat south of the island, while 18 people were rescued, the coast guard says.

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