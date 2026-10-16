Madrid demands La Liga president resign after comparing attacks on referees to Nazi propaganda

Real Madrid again demands the resignation of the president of La Liga after he compared the club’s efforts to discredit referees with the propaganda techniques of the German Nazi regime.

Javier Tebas lashed out at Madrid today on social media with a long post that criticized how its club television channel says referees hurt its chances of winning. The channel regularly runs reels of what it considers gross errors by match officials who are set to work upcoming games for the 15-time European champion.

Tebas compared the tactic with those of Joseph Goebbels, the minister of propaganda in World War II Nazi Germany.

“The executive of Real Madrid has an orchestra of mouthpieces and Real Madrid leads the way,” Tebas wrote. “Its script is always the same: select plays that favor it, repeat the alleged affront, increase suspicion and name enemies. It reminds one of the propaganda techniques that Goebbels used.”

Tebas added that “the comparison is with the techniques, not with the ideology or, of course, with Madrid fans.”

Madrid responds by saying in a statement that Tebas, who has clashed several times over the years with club president Florentino Pérez, is unfit to hold his job representing Spain’s top clubs. Madrid also demands his “immediate resignation.”