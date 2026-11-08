Memorial site for senior cop killed on Oct. 7 vandalized in Beersheba

A memorial site for Israel Police Commander Jayar Davidov, the commander of the Rahat police station who was killed fighting Palestinian terrorists on October 7, 2023, has been vandalized, the Ynet news site reports.

His widow Inbar is quoted by the news site as saying the vandalism at Beersheba Creek Park on the outskirts of the family’s home city “strikes at the soft underbelly, at everyone’s heart.”

האנדרטה שהוקמה בפארק נחל באר שבע לזכרו של קצין המשטרה נצ״מ ג׳יאר דוידוב, שנפל בקרב מול מחבלי חמאס ב-7 באוקטובר, הושחתה בידי אלמונים. דוידוב יצא בבוקר המתקפה מביתו כדי לסייע לכוחות המשטרה, ובדרכו למסיבת הנובה נתקל בחוליה של כ-30 מחבלים, ניגח את רכבם, הסתער עליהם ונפל בקרב. אלמנתו… pic.twitter.com/VAzEOPi5uI — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) November 8, 2026

“These are our martyrs who sacrificed their lives so that we could live here peacefully.”

On the morning of October 7, Davidov was notified that police officers under his command were battling invading terrorists in the vicinity of Re’im, and immediately left his home in Beersheba to assist them.

Davidov and his team were the first to reach the site of the Hamas assault, arriving before any IDF soldiers.

He was wounded in the fighting and before he could be evacuated to receive treatment, the vehicle he was in was hit by an RPG and he was killed, along with three other police officers.