Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted two Houthi missiles fired at Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it has intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed group towards Riyadh, after loud explosions were heard in the capital.
“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Riyadh,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki writes on social media.
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