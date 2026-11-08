Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026
Aramco building in Riyadh financial district is damaged in Houthi attack, witnesses say
Multiple witnesses tell AFP that Riyadh’s financial district was targeted and the area’s Aramco building was damaged, after the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said it had intercepted missiles launched by the group.
“Aramco tower in KAFD has been targeted, that’s the sure thing,” says one witness, referring to the King Abdullah Financial District. Two other witnesses confirm seeing damage to the building.
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