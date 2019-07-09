Netanyahu warns Iran that Israel’s F-35s can reach ‘anywhere in the Middle East’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran that Israel’s F-35 fighter jets can reach “anywhere in the Middle East,” in response to threats by Iranian officials in recent weeks.

“Iran has recently been threatening Israel’s destruction. They should remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and definitely Syria,” he says, while visiting the Israeli Air Force’s F-35 squadron on the Nevatim air base.

The prime minister appears to be referring to comments made by air force chief Amikam Norkin last year that Israel used the fifth generation fighter jet in operations in the Middle East. At the time, Norkin did not specify in which countries the aircraft had been used.

The F-35 stealth fighter jet is not believed to have an effective range that covers the country of Iran unassisted, though it could conduct operations there with in-air refueling.

— Judah Ari Gross