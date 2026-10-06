Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Police say Haifa man who was ‘disturbing the order’ died after being tasered by officer

By Noam Lehmann Today, 1:13 pm
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Police say a man who was “disrupting the order” in Haifa overnight died after an officer used a taser against him.

The incident is being reviewed by the “competent authorities,” police add.

According to police, medics rushed the man to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had reportedly come to the scene in the Neve Sha’anan neighborhood after the municipality received a complaint about a man who was yelling outside a pizzeria.

Medics cited by Channel 12 say that when they arrived on the scene, they found the 36-year-old man cuffed, conscious, and with no obvious external injuries.

The medics say the man had received several taser shocks and began “slowly collapsing” five minutes later.

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