Report: High Court asks Golan to withdraw petition seeking Shin Bet security

The High Court of Justice asks Democrats leader Yair Golan to withdraw his petition demanding that the Shin Bet provide him with security protection.

The court’s request comes after Shin Bet and state representatives presented the judges with their professional assessment of the threats against Golan and the security measures proposed in response, the party says in a statement.

“We cannot intervene in professional security matters handled by the Shin Bet,” Supreme Court President Isaac Amit says during the hearing.

He adds that the Shin Bet “is instructing, and will instruct, the police regarding Yair Golan’s security,” and that the protection provided would correspond to his threat level, which is being continuously assessed.

Golan petitioned the court after police classified the threat against him at level 4 out of 6, amid dozens of death threats.

The Democrats say that the lack of protection is impeding Golan’s ability to campaign just weeks before the October 27 election, and have noted that Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, who faces the same police-designated threat level, has already been granted security protection.

The court has asked the state to update Golan’s lawyers on the proposed arrangements, after which the party will decide whether to withdraw the petition.