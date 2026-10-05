Shin Bet reportedly declined to probe alleged terrorist professor, who sought to enlist right-wing figures

The Shin Bet security service reportedly declined to investigate a math professor who allegedly plotted to kill hundreds of Israeli Arabs with the help of a terrorist militia, even after it became clear that he had taken concrete steps to execute his plan.

Hebrew media also reported that the professor met with multiple prominent right-wing figures in hopes of advancing the plot.

The suspect, whose name is under gag order, was indicted on Monday on charges of preparation to carry out a terrorist attack, blackmail and obstruction of justice. He allegedly spent three years hatching his plan, which aimed to murder 600-700 Arab citizens and cause thousands more to flee to Jordan, Lebanon and Gaza, allegedly with help from “subversive elements” in the military.

The October 7-style plan, detailed in a 20-page manifesto, called for “mass killings” and the seizure of roads, Arab communities, mixed cities, and hospitals. It also envisioned help from “subversive elements” in the IDF’s Air Force, artillery, and armored corps, and warned that any halt would lead to “unbearable chaos and then a massacre of Jews.”

The document also instructed recruits not to show mercy to women or children and to “harden [their] hearts.”

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The Shin Bet includes a Jewish Division tasked with investigating such allegations of Jewish extremism. But according to a report on Monday in Haaretz, the agency declined to look into the professor and quickly passed the investigation off to the police. The Shin Bet declined to investigate him even after it became clear that he was a licensed gun owner and had reportedly visited the northern Bedouin town of Tuba-Zangariyye as part of his preparations, Haaretz said.

A central element of the suspect’s alleged plan was to recruit right-wing leaders to his cause, and he focused on persuading far-right politician Moshe Feiglin to join. Feiglin says he refused, and did not open a letter the professor sent him.

Feiglin declined to cooperate and, once the suspect allegedly began trying to extort him, Feiglin, his deputy Yitzhak Hai Zaga and Zehut executive director Shai Malka handed over to police threatening letters that they allegedly received from the suspect last month, according to a court filing.

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A copy of one of those letters was printed by multiple Hebrew outlets and includes five pages of densely written, single-spaced text. It begins, “Small letters, large meaning.”

Hebrew media also reported that right-wing podcaster Tamir Dortal met with the professor and was presented with his plan, but did not alert police.

Dortal told the press that the professor presented himself as a retired academic with what he perceived as an “absurd” and “horrific” theoretical plan. He said he rejected it, asked whether the professor had a weapon, was told he did not, then ordered him to leave.

“I regret not contacting the police at that moment,” Dortal said in his statement, calling it “an error in judgment.” He said he cooperated fully with authorities after the professor’s arrest and denied supporting or helping advance the alleged plot.

The professor allegedly also tried to meet with other academics, former security officials, journalists and other public figures to move his plan forward.

Noam Lehmann contributed to this report.