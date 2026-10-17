Police say probe launched into footage of settler attack on European diplomats

The Israel Police says it has launched an investigation into footage showing European diplomats being attacked by settlers in the West Bank village of Taybeh.

“Upon receiving the footage, police opened an investigation, and the Foreign Ministry was also notified to locate the victims, collect testimony, and identify the suspects so they can be brought to justice,” the police say.

The Israel Police adds that it “condemns violence of any kind and will pursue these investigations to ensure that all those involved in these incidents are brought to justice.”